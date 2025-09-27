Shibaverse (VERSE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00013365 $ 0.00013365 $ 0.00013365 24H Low $ 0.00013803 $ 0.00013803 $ 0.00013803 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00013365$ 0.00013365 $ 0.00013365 24H High $ 0.00013803$ 0.00013803 $ 0.00013803 All Time High $ 0.067416$ 0.067416 $ 0.067416 Lowest Price $ 0.00006525$ 0.00006525 $ 0.00006525 Price Change (1H) -0.48% Price Change (1D) +0.92% Price Change (7D) -15.04% Price Change (7D) -15.04%

Shibaverse (VERSE) real-time price is $0.00013701. Over the past 24 hours, VERSE traded between a low of $ 0.00013365 and a high of $ 0.00013803, showing active market volatility. VERSE's all-time high price is $ 0.067416, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00006525.

In terms of short-term performance, VERSE has changed by -0.48% over the past hour, +0.92% over 24 hours, and -15.04% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Shibaverse (VERSE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 110.57K$ 110.57K $ 110.57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 136.67K$ 136.67K $ 136.67K Circulation Supply 807.00M 807.00M 807.00M Total Supply 997,500,000.0 997,500,000.0 997,500,000.0

The current Market Cap of Shibaverse is $ 110.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VERSE is 807.00M, with a total supply of 997500000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 136.67K.