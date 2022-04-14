ShibCEO (SHIBCEO) Tokenomics
ShibCEO (SHIBCEO) Information
What is SHIB CEO?
SHIB CEO is a decentralized meme coin that leverages blockchain technology to create a unique Meme coin that is designed to drive long-term adoption and growth. Platform is powered by the SHIBCEO token, which is used to incentivize community engagement and promote a self sustaining ecosystem.
Why is SHIB CEO unique?
SHIB CEO is a unique and innovative project that combines the power of memes, social media, and blockchain technology. With a strongteam, innovative features, and a powerful brand, team believes that SHIB CEO has the potential to become a leading player in the blockchain industry.
ShibCEO (SHIBCEO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ShibCEO (SHIBCEO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ShibCEO (SHIBCEO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ShibCEO (SHIBCEO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHIBCEO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHIBCEO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
