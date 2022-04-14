SHIBGF (SHIBGF) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into SHIBGF (SHIBGF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
SHIBGF (SHIBGF) Information

SHIBGF (Shiba Girlfriend) is a meme token with real utility that aims to help female entrepreneurs establish truly industry-changing dApps on the blockchain — all by both funding and executing their vision and development. In addition, SHIBGF looks to sponsor programs that foster female programmers and developers, and looks to grow movements to help these women thrive, both in crypto and beyond.

SHIBGF is based around the personality of the famous SHIB token’s girlfriend — establishing a fun way to interact with the market and developers, all while focusing on mass attention to global equality as well as project efforts.

Official Website:
https://www.shibgftoken.com/

SHIBGF (SHIBGF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for SHIBGF (SHIBGF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1,000.00T
$ 1,000.00T$ 1,000.00T
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 409.71K
$ 409.71K$ 409.71K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.000000000409705
$ 0.000000000409705$ 0.000000000409705

SHIBGF (SHIBGF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of SHIBGF (SHIBGF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SHIBGF tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SHIBGF tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SHIBGF's tokenomics, explore SHIBGF token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.