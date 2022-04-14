SHIBGF (SHIBGF) Information

SHIBGF (Shiba Girlfriend) is a meme token with real utility that aims to help female entrepreneurs establish truly industry-changing dApps on the blockchain — all by both funding and executing their vision and development. In addition, SHIBGF looks to sponsor programs that foster female programmers and developers, and looks to grow movements to help these women thrive, both in crypto and beyond.

SHIBGF is based around the personality of the famous SHIB token’s girlfriend — establishing a fun way to interact with the market and developers, all while focusing on mass attention to global equality as well as project efforts.