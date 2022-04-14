SHIBGF (SHIBGF) Tokenomics
SHIBGF (Shiba Girlfriend) is a meme token with real utility that aims to help female entrepreneurs establish truly industry-changing dApps on the blockchain — all by both funding and executing their vision and development. In addition, SHIBGF looks to sponsor programs that foster female programmers and developers, and looks to grow movements to help these women thrive, both in crypto and beyond.
SHIBGF is based around the personality of the famous SHIB token’s girlfriend — establishing a fun way to interact with the market and developers, all while focusing on mass attention to global equality as well as project efforts.
Understanding the tokenomics of SHIBGF (SHIBGF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHIBGF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHIBGF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
