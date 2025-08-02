What is Shibmas (SMAS)

Shibmas was launched on the 9th Of December. The project is a meme token and gives homage to Shiba Inu the token. The token is a playful character who is bringing the Christmas spirit to token holders all around the world. We plan on getting many listings on various exchanges in the coming days. We have over 1000 holders in 24 hours and we aim on getting over 10000 holders within the next week and in the run up to Christmas

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Shibmas (SMAS) Resource Official Website

Shibmas (SMAS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Shibmas (SMAS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SMAS token's extensive tokenomics now!