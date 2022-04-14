Shibmas (SMAS) Tokenomics
Shibmas (SMAS) Information
Shibmas was launched on the 9th Of December. The project is a meme token and gives homage to Shiba Inu the token. The token is a playful character who is bringing the Christmas spirit to token holders all around the world. We plan on getting many listings on various exchanges in the coming days. We have over 1000 holders in 24 hours and we aim on getting over 10000 holders within the next week and in the run up to Christmas
Shibmas (SMAS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shibmas (SMAS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Shibmas (SMAS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Shibmas (SMAS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SMAS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SMAS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SMAS's tokenomics, explore SMAS token's live price!
SMAS Price Prediction
Want to know where SMAS might be heading? Our SMAS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.