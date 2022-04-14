SHIBONK (SBONK) Tokenomics
SHIBONK plans to bring value and recognition to the often overlooked but highly influential world of internet memes.
Memes have a long history of shaping popular culture and how we communicate online, but they have often been treated as lowbrow or ephemeral.
SHIBONK aims to change this by creating a token that recognizes and rewards the creators and curators of high-quality memes and by building a vibrant and engaged community of meme enthusiasts.
By doing so, we hope to celebrate and elevate the art form of the meme and bring greater recognition and value to the world of internet memes.
Understanding the tokenomics of SHIBONK (SBONK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SBONK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SBONK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
