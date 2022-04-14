SHIBONK (SBONK) Information

SHIBONK plans to bring value and recognition to the often overlooked but highly influential world of internet memes.

Memes have a long history of shaping popular culture and how we communicate online, but they have often been treated as lowbrow or ephemeral.

SHIBONK aims to change this by creating a token that recognizes and rewards the creators and curators of high-quality memes and by building a vibrant and engaged community of meme enthusiasts.

By doing so, we hope to celebrate and elevate the art form of the meme and bring greater recognition and value to the world of internet memes.