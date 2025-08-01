What is Shield protocol (SHIELD)

Welcome to Shield Protocol, your fast lane into decentralized finance (DeFi) on the BNB Chain—no spaceship required! With just a few clicks, you can swap your BNB for BNBX, a synthetic asset that unlocks brand-new earning possibilities. Think of BNBX as your VIP pass to all kinds of DeFi adventures—without having to juggle a bazillion different tokens. Our platform is designed to be fast, secure, and, dare we say, a little bit fun. Whether you’re staking, providing liquidity, or exploring more advanced strategies, Shield Protocol keeps it simple and cost-effective on the supercharged BNB Chain. Plus, you don’t have to worry about keeping track of the underlying assets—BNBX takes care of that for you.

Shield protocol (SHIELD) Tokenomics

