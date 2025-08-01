What is Shift AI (SHIFT)

Shift AI: Redefining Portfolio Management We are building an advanced, open-source AI agent that connects directly to your Solana wallet, redefining portfolio management and blockchain interactions. Experience effortless multichain trading, bridging, and asset tracking—all through an intuitive chat interface. Core Idea This AI agent is your personal assistant, enabling seamless portfolio management, multi-chain trading, and asset tracking—all through an intuitive chat interface. By combining real-time insights, automation, and open-source accessibility, we empower users to redefine blockchain interactions. Key Features Portfolio Management with AI: Connect your Solana wallet, execute trades, track holdings, and analyze performance with simple commands. Detailed Portfolio Insights and Updates: Access performance metrics, historical trends, and allocation analysis for every coin you hold. Multi-Chain Trading and Integration: Trade across multiple blockchains by bridging assets with Wormhole technology. Simplified Bridging: Automate bridging of assets from other blockchains to Solana, for seamless multi-chain interactions.

Shift AI (SHIFT) Resource Official Website

Shift AI (SHIFT) Tokenomics

