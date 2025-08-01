Shih Tzu Price (SHIH)
Shih Tzu (SHIH) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 170.65K USD. SHIH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SHIH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHIH price information.
During today, the price change of Shih Tzu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shih Tzu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shih Tzu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shih Tzu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.29%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+49.13%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+45.69%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Shih Tzu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.66%
-4.29%
-3.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SHIH TZU project is a meme based that has determined to pursue NFT artwork focused based on animal lover artist and advocate of animal rights including supporting animal shelter and animal with disability shelter.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Shih Tzu (SHIH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SHIH token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SHIH to VND
₫--
|1 SHIH to AUD
A$--
|1 SHIH to GBP
￡--
|1 SHIH to EUR
€--
|1 SHIH to USD
$--
|1 SHIH to MYR
RM--
|1 SHIH to TRY
₺--
|1 SHIH to JPY
¥--
|1 SHIH to ARS
ARS$--
|1 SHIH to RUB
₽--
|1 SHIH to INR
₹--
|1 SHIH to IDR
Rp--
|1 SHIH to KRW
₩--
|1 SHIH to PHP
₱--
|1 SHIH to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SHIH to BRL
R$--
|1 SHIH to CAD
C$--
|1 SHIH to BDT
৳--
|1 SHIH to NGN
₦--
|1 SHIH to UAH
₴--
|1 SHIH to VES
Bs--
|1 SHIH to CLP
$--
|1 SHIH to PKR
Rs--
|1 SHIH to KZT
₸--
|1 SHIH to THB
฿--
|1 SHIH to TWD
NT$--
|1 SHIH to AED
د.إ--
|1 SHIH to CHF
Fr--
|1 SHIH to HKD
HK$--
|1 SHIH to MAD
.د.م--
|1 SHIH to MXN
$--
|1 SHIH to PLN
zł--
|1 SHIH to RON
лв--
|1 SHIH to SEK
kr--
|1 SHIH to BGN
лв--
|1 SHIH to HUF
Ft--
|1 SHIH to CZK
Kč--
|1 SHIH to KWD
د.ك--
|1 SHIH to ILS
₪--