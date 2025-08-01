What is Shikoku (SHIK)

SHIKOKU is a decentralized memecoin born on the Ethereum network. The development of the Shikoku Inu Decentralized Ecosystem (SIDE), alongside viral community growth are two of the many goals planned. Another novel creation of SHIKOKU is the publishing of the developer keys for all to verify and use. SHIKOKU aims to be a driving force in the memecoin and education industry, pushing crypto for the betterment of all.

Shikoku (SHIK) Resource Official Website

Shikoku (SHIK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Shikoku (SHIK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SHIK token's extensive tokenomics now!