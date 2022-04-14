Shikoku (SHIK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Shikoku (SHIK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Shikoku (SHIK) Information SHIKOKU is a decentralized memecoin born on the Ethereum network. The development of the Shikoku Inu Decentralized Ecosystem (SIDE), alongside viral community growth are two of the many goals planned. Another novel creation of SHIKOKU is the publishing of the developer keys for all to verify and use. SHIKOKU aims to be a driving force in the memecoin and education industry, pushing crypto for the betterment of all. Official Website: https://shikoku.io/ Buy SHIK Now!

Shikoku (SHIK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shikoku (SHIK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.10M $ 1.10M $ 1.10M Total Supply: $ 945.92T $ 945.92T $ 945.92T Circulating Supply: $ 945.92T $ 945.92T $ 945.92T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.10M $ 1.10M $ 1.10M All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Shikoku (SHIK) price

Shikoku (SHIK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Shikoku (SHIK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SHIK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SHIK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SHIK's tokenomics, explore SHIK token's live price!

