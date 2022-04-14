SHILL Token (SHILL) Tokenomics
Project SEED is a AAA Game Studio building mobile focused blockchain gaming ecosystem that utilizes Multi Blockchain and integrates Governance, GameFi, and NFT.
Working toward a mission of bringing blockchain to mass adoption, Project SEED focuses on making high quality mobile games that easily accessed and loved by both traditional gaming and crypto players.
SHILL token is the GameFi Engine (Currency) of Project SEED Ecosystem with multiple use case ranging from gaming to blockchain related matters. Players use SHILL token in trading game assets on marketplace, renting items, voting, keeping the dungeon active, minting equipment. Also, players can receive SHILL in various in-game benefits such as random airdrop, P2P Quest board, and many more.
Understanding the tokenomics of SHILL Token (SHILL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHILL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHILL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
