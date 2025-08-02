What is SHILLGUY (SHILL)

SHILLGUY is an AI agent meme token for next-gen shilling. Open-source, AI-powered, and hyped by the community — this is $SHILL’s future! It’s not just hype — it’s backed by next-gen tech, including an open-source AI agent that self-shills like a pro, analyzes trends, and keeps the vibes pumping. Think of it as your ride-or-die for the meme coin space, turning heads and stacking clout across socials. With a solid roadmap, killer airdrops, and a buzzing community, SHILLGUY isn’t playing — it’s here to moon

SHILLGUY (SHILL) Resource Official Website

SHILLGUY (SHILL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SHILLGUY (SHILL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SHILL token's extensive tokenomics now!