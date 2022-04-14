Shimmer (SMR) Tokenomics
Shimmer (SMR) Information
Shimmer is a multichain, scalable network to build, connect, and secure sovereign Blockchain networks, enabling the frictionless transfer of assets and data across networks. The foundation of Shimmer is the parallelized UTXO-based DAG ledger. This allows anyone to mint and transfer native assets feelessly under a storage deposit model. On top of the DAG is a flexible application layer offering full EVM-compatibility and WASM support. Additionally, Shimmer will act as a staging network for upgrades to the IOTA ledger.
The first blockchain network to launch on Shimmer will be the ShimmerEVM, which removes traditional points of friction with asset composability.
Both the underlying DAG and the ShimmerEVM run on SMR token, with was allocated entirely to the community of IOTA stakers over a 90-day period.
Shimmer (SMR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shimmer (SMR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Shimmer (SMR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Shimmer (SMR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SMR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SMR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SMR's tokenomics, explore SMR token's live price!
SMR Price Prediction
Want to know where SMR might be heading? Our SMR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.