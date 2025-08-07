What is Shina Inu (SHI)

"Shina Inu is a decentralized meme token on the Ethereum blockchain. Its mission is to give back to the crypto community, give to charity, and win the heart of the greatest token of all time, Shiba Inu! Shina Token is a very fun meme token project that has sold many rare and beautiful NFTs. NFT sales are used to support the team and provide upcoming features such as exclusive access to events and rewards that will soon be announced."

Shina Inu (SHI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Shina Inu (SHI) Tokenomics

