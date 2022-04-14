Shinji (SHNJ) Tokenomics
Shinji (SHNJ) Information
Shinji is a memecoin that embodies a spiritual journey inspired by the symbolism of the Japanese koi fish, a symbol of perseverance, strength, and longevity. Rooted in Japanese culture and Buddhism, Shinji offers an exploration of the quest for spiritual wealth and enlightenment. Guided by the image of the koi and its path to wisdom, Shinji invites reflection on the deeper meaning of success beyond material gains, harmonizing the values of Japanese cultural heritage with the world of cryptocurrencies.
$SHNJ is a unique ETH token with no presale, no bundle, 0 tax, LP burnt and contract renounced. We're bringing back simplicity to the market with a classic launch to finally bring peace to you degens!
Shinji (SHNJ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shinji (SHNJ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Shinji (SHNJ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Shinji (SHNJ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHNJ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHNJ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SHNJ's tokenomics, explore SHNJ token's live price!
SHNJ Price Prediction
Want to know where SHNJ might be heading? Our SHNJ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.