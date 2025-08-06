What is Shinjiru Inu (SHINJI)

SHINJI is a token on the Binance Smart Chain that never stops growing through TRUE deflationary techniques and further income generation for its ecosystem. PROJECT & ECOSYSTEM One of the main issues cryptocurrency projects face is the lack of continuous volume. This problem dampens marketing and development during low-volume days/weeks or even months. Shinjiru Inu solves this by hedging a portion of the marketing wallet into Yield bearing assets to generate additional income that can be used to develop further, Market, and in the future, reward holders with BSC through Shinjiru. long Term vision is to dominate the metaverse ecosystem (Shinjiverse). We plan to have Land in the various ecosystems on Binance Smart Chain and other blockchains, Develop unique experiences, and generate revenue from advertising on said lands.

Shinjiru Inu (SHINJI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Shinjiru Inu (SHINJI) Tokenomics

