SHINJI is a token on the Binance Smart Chain that never stops growing through TRUE deflationary techniques and further income generation for its ecosystem.
PROJECT & ECOSYSTEM
One of the main issues cryptocurrency projects face is the lack of continuous volume. This problem dampens marketing and development during low-volume days/weeks or even months. Shinjiru Inu solves this by hedging a portion of the marketing wallet into Yield bearing assets to generate additional income that can be used to develop further, Market, and in the future, reward holders with BSC through Shinjiru.
long Term vision is to dominate the metaverse ecosystem (Shinjiverse). We plan to have Land in the various ecosystems on Binance Smart Chain and other blockchains, Develop unique experiences, and generate revenue from advertising on said lands.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHINJI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHINJI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.