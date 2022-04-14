Shiva Inu (SHIV) Tokenomics
Not SHIBA INU but the reversed one the darker and cooler version. SHIVA INU Step into a world where power shifts and dominance reigns as Shiva takes control of the city. Explore our website and follow the captivating road map that leads to an epic showdown, where the fate of the city hangs in the balance. Brace yourself for an exhilarating journey of suspense, intrigue, and a battle for ultimate supremacy.
Shiva inu, where we delve into the captivating story of Shiva’s takeover of the city and the thrilling journey that awaits. Join us as we embark on a road map filled with twists, turns, and the ultimate battle for supremacy.
Shiva Inu (SHIV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shiva Inu (SHIV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Shiva Inu (SHIV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Shiva Inu (SHIV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHIV tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHIV tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.