ShoeFy (SHOE) Tokenomics
ShoeFy (SHOE) Information
ShoeFy is an innovative decentralized platform that combines Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Fungible Tokens (FT). It is a futuristic NFT project that utilizes cutting-edge DeFi tools to maximize returns. ShoeFy can amplify the NFTs potential by including both farming and staking to generate passive income.
ShoeFy will have two tokens namely, $SHOE(ERC-20), the native Fungible Token and sNFTs (ERC-721) which are randomly generated on-chain. Each NFT is an algorithmically programmed unique digital shoe on the platform. Shoebeasts (Shoe collectors) can flex their new digital sneakers on Snapchat and other apps. ShoeFy provides special shoe racks for your digital kicks, and when you (the shoebeast) stake them on the platform, you can earn passive income in the form of $Shoe tokens.
The project is led by a team of experienced blockchain venture capitalists, creative NFT developers, and top-tier marketing experts spanning from Europe to Canada and onto South Korea & Thailand in SE Asia.
ShoeFy has a long-term vision to innovate and evolve over time. ShoeFy will tap into the different ecosystems of Gaming, Collectibles, and establish a presence in the metaverse, with digital kicks that are unique. Later this will lead to expansion to different other merchandise, partnering with reputable fashion brands.
ShoeFy is about to drop the most exhilarating collection of digital kicks on the market, be ready to cop or mint when the announcement comes. NFT and DeFi markets are launching into the sky of the limitless future digital world, and we have just the shoes you need for this journey.
ShoeFy (SHOE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ShoeFy (SHOE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ShoeFy (SHOE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ShoeFy (SHOE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHOE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHOE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SHOE's tokenomics, explore SHOE token's live price!
SHOE Price Prediction
Want to know where SHOE might be heading? Our SHOE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.