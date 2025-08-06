What is SHOG (SHOG)

Shoggoth - a peer-to-peer, anonymous network for publishing and distributing open-source Machine Learning models, code repositories, research papers, and datasets. As government regulations on open-source AI research and development tighten worldwide, it has become clear that existing open-source infrastructure is vulnerable to state and corporate censorship. Driven by the need for a community platform impervious to geopolitical interference, I have spent the last several months developing Shoggoth. This distributed network operates outside traditional jurisdictional boundaries, stewardered by an anonymous volunteer collective. Shoggoth provides a portal for researchers and software developers to freely share works without fear of repercussion. The time has come to liberate AI progress from constraints both corporate and governmental.

