Shoggoth - a peer-to-peer, anonymous network for publishing and distributing open-source Machine Learning models, code repositories, research papers, and datasets.
As government regulations on open-source AI research and development tighten worldwide, it has become clear that existing open-source infrastructure is vulnerable to state and corporate censorship.
Driven by the need for a community platform impervious to geopolitical interference, I have spent the last several months developing Shoggoth. This distributed network operates outside traditional jurisdictional boundaries, stewardered by an anonymous volunteer collective.
Shoggoth provides a portal for researchers and software developers to freely share works without fear of repercussion. The time has come to liberate AI progress from constraints both corporate and governmental.
SHOG (SHOG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Understanding the tokenomics of SHOG (SHOG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHOG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHOG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.