Shogun (SHOGUN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Shogun (SHOGUN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Shogun (SHOGUN) Information

The era of AI is upon us, reshaping industries, economies, and the way we interact with technology. Opportunities in artificial intelligence are evolving at an unprecedented pace, creating fertile ground for innovative investment strategies that can adapt to this rapidly changing landscape. Shogun DAO emerges as a trailblazer in this revolution—a decentralized, AI-assisted investment fund dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on transformative AI projects across all market caps.

By harmonizing human expertise with the precision and efficiency of AI-driven analysis, Shogun DAO redefines what it means to invest in the age of intelligence. Leveraging the power of decentralized governance, the DAO empowers its community to collectively shape the future of autonomous finance. With a focus on transparency, scalability, and inclusivity, Shogun DAO stands poised to become a cornerstone of the next financial evolution.

Official Website:
https://shogundao.com/

Shogun (SHOGUN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shogun (SHOGUN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 977.37K
Total Supply:
$ 21.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 21.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 977.37K
All-Time High:
$ 0.193414
All-Time Low:
$ 0.01257557
Current Price:
$ 0.0464466
Shogun (SHOGUN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Shogun (SHOGUN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SHOGUN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SHOGUN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SHOGUN's tokenomics, explore SHOGUN token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.