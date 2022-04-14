ShopNext Loyalty Token (NEXT) Information

"ShopNEXT is a Shop-To-Earn Crypto Onboarding Platform promoted by Binance. We onboard new-to-crypto users by rewarding them free crypto (Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, USDT) when shopping at ShopNEXT partners.

In addition, for every shopping transaction, ShopNEXT also rewards users extra NEXT, the cryptocurrency issued by ShopNEXT. Users can sell NEXT on the DEX and CEX exchanges to make money. This is the first-ever Shop-To-Earn model ShopNEXT wants to build up.

ShopNEXT is backed by Shopiness, the top cashback platform in VietNam. Shopiness currently has 700.000 users and 100.000 MAU, who generate $4M GMV from 1M transactions monthly. ShopNEXT has already partnered with more than 600 local and global merchant brands such as: Shopee, Lazada, Amazon, Adidas, Booking.com, etc."