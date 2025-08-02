What is Shork (SHORK)

Ride the Wave What is Shork? Meet Shork, the meme-powered shark token swimming on the SUI blockchain. Inspired by the sheer power and agility of sharks, Shork is here to shake up the crypto waters with a splash of humor and a pinch of ferocity. Join the Shork frenzy, where every token holds a bite of potential! zero taxes, LP burnt, and the contract renounced, Shork is truly a coin for the people, designed to be a perpetual symbol of community and fun. Now residing on the SUI blockchain, Shork stands as a fan tribute

Shork (SHORK) Resource Official Website

Shork (SHORK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Shork (SHORK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SHORK token's extensive tokenomics now!