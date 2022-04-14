Shrimp Paste (SHRIMP) Information

Meet Moodeng's new neighbor! Baby Shrimp Paste the Capybara.

Shrimp Paste is a meme community on Solana, The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun, This is a purely community-driven project.

Being a memecoin doesn’t mean we won’t have utilities. Our developers will develop some fun and useful tools for its community members as we continue to BUIDL! Our main goal is to make sure everyone has access to our utilities, so we build it with scalability in mind.