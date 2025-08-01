What is Shuffle (SHFL)

The SHFL token is the native utility token of Shuffle.com, a comprehensive crypto casino platform. Designed to enhance user engagement and platform growth, SHFL serves multiple functions within the Shuffle ecosystem. Key utilities include: Wager Asset: From day one, SHFL allows users to participate in a wide range of games on Shuffle.com, including original games, slots, and sports betting, providing a direct utility as a betting medium. Buyback and Burn: To support token value and reduce supply, Shuffle allocates 15% of revenue to regularly buy back SHFL tokens from the open market and burn them, promoting economic stability and potential value appreciation. VIP Perks: SHFL holders enjoy early access to new platform features, enhanced VIP experiences, and bonuses, ensuring a premium user experience and incentivizing platform engagement and token retention. Airdrop Incentives: Through strategic airdrop campaigns, SHFL rewards early adopters and active users, facilitating a dynamic and engaging community around Shuffle's offerings.

