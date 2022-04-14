Shuffle (SHFL) Tokenomics
Shuffle (SHFL) Information
The SHFL token is the native utility token of Shuffle.com, a comprehensive crypto casino platform. Designed to enhance user engagement and platform growth, SHFL serves multiple functions within the Shuffle ecosystem. Key utilities include:
Wager Asset: From day one, SHFL allows users to participate in a wide range of games on Shuffle.com, including original games, slots, and sports betting, providing a direct utility as a betting medium. Buyback and Burn: To support token value and reduce supply, Shuffle allocates 15% of revenue to regularly buy back SHFL tokens from the open market and burn them, promoting economic stability and potential value appreciation. VIP Perks: SHFL holders enjoy early access to new platform features, enhanced VIP experiences, and bonuses, ensuring a premium user experience and incentivizing platform engagement and token retention. Airdrop Incentives: Through strategic airdrop campaigns, SHFL rewards early adopters and active users, facilitating a dynamic and engaging community around Shuffle's offerings.
Shuffle (SHFL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shuffle (SHFL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Shuffle (SHFL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Shuffle (SHFL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHFL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHFL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.