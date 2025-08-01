More About SCFX

SCFX Price Info

SCFX Whitepaper

SCFX Official Website

SCFX Tokenomics

SCFX Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

SHUI CFX Logo

SHUI CFX Price (SCFX)

SHUI CFX (SCFX) Live Price Chart

$0.244784
$0.244784$0.244784
0.00%1D
USD

Price of SHUI CFX (SCFX) Today

SHUI CFX (SCFX) is currently trading at 0.244784 USD with a market cap of $ 8.23M USD. SCFX to USD price is updated in real-time.

SHUI CFX Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.58%
SHUI CFX 24-hour price change
33.63M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SCFX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SCFX price information.

SHUI CFX (SCFX) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of SHUI CFX to USD was $ -0.0014428140414028.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SHUI CFX to USD was $ +0.4602780033.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SHUI CFX to USD was $ +0.2896204977.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SHUI CFX to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0014428140414028-0.58%
30 Days$ +0.4602780033+188.03%
60 Days$ +0.2896204977+118.32%
90 Days$ 0--

SHUI CFX (SCFX) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of SHUI CFX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.239341
$ 0.239341$ 0.239341

$ 0.247837
$ 0.247837$ 0.247837

$ 0.549073
$ 0.549073$ 0.549073

--

-0.58%

+16.79%

SHUI CFX (SCFX) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 8.23M
$ 8.23M$ 8.23M

--
----

33.63M
33.63M 33.63M

What is SHUI CFX (SCFX)

SHUI is a Liquid Staking Protocol on Conflux. Earn rewards securely and smoothly on your CFX without locking them up.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SHUI CFX (SCFX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

SHUI CFX (SCFX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SHUI CFX (SCFX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SCFX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SHUI CFX (SCFX)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SCFX to Local Currencies

1 SCFX to VND
6,441.49096
1 SCFX to AUD
A$0.3794152
1 SCFX to GBP
0.183588
1 SCFX to EUR
0.21296208
1 SCFX to USD
$0.244784
1 SCFX to MYR
RM1.04522768
1 SCFX to TRY
9.95291744
1 SCFX to JPY
¥36.7176
1 SCFX to ARS
ARS$335.78000416
1 SCFX to RUB
19.6683944
1 SCFX to INR
21.3941216
1 SCFX to IDR
Rp4,012.85181696
1 SCFX to KRW
343.79668016
1 SCFX to PHP
14.24153312
1 SCFX to EGP
￡E.11.90139808
1 SCFX to BRL
R$1.3707904
1 SCFX to CAD
C$0.33780192
1 SCFX to BDT
29.90770912
1 SCFX to NGN
374.85976976
1 SCFX to UAH
10.20504496
1 SCFX to VES
Bs30.108432
1 SCFX to CLP
$238.174832
1 SCFX to PKR
Rs69.40115968
1 SCFX to KZT
133.10619568
1 SCFX to THB
฿8.03136304
1 SCFX to TWD
NT$7.33372864
1 SCFX to AED
د.إ0.89835728
1 SCFX to CHF
Fr0.19827504
1 SCFX to HKD
HK$1.91910656
1 SCFX to MAD
.د.م2.23243008
1 SCFX to MXN
$4.62886544
1 SCFX to PLN
0.91549216
1 SCFX to RON
лв1.08684096
1 SCFX to SEK
kr2.3988832
1 SCFX to BGN
лв0.41858064
1 SCFX to HUF
Ft85.73804384
1 SCFX to CZK
5.26775168
1 SCFX to KWD
د.ك0.074903904
1 SCFX to ILS
0.83471344