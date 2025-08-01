Shytoshi Kusama Price (SHY)
Shytoshi Kusama (SHY) is currently trading at 0.00195583 USD with a market cap of $ 977.67K USD. SHY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SHY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHY price information.
During today, the price change of Shytoshi Kusama to USD was $ -0.000568317918012557.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shytoshi Kusama to USD was $ -0.0008692610.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shytoshi Kusama to USD was $ -0.0010649838.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shytoshi Kusama to USD was $ -0.004134797646418505.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000568317918012557
|-22.51%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0008692610
|-44.44%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0010649838
|-54.45%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004134797646418505
|-67.88%
Discover the latest price analysis of Shytoshi Kusama: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.25%
-22.51%
-32.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A community based token based on Shytoshi Kusama, the founder of Shiba Inu. Shytoshi was sent 50% of the supply and burned it all and fully supports the community token. Shytoshi shared journey on his new role for Shiba and also shared his vision for the CTO project on X Spaces. The community has now come together to implement his latest vision which will include creating a game to ensure we will have a source of revenue and to give the token some utility
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Shytoshi Kusama (SHY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SHY token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SHY to VND
₫51.46766645
|1 SHY to AUD
A$0.0030315365
|1 SHY to GBP
￡0.0014668725
|1 SHY to EUR
€0.0017015721
|1 SHY to USD
$0.00195583
|1 SHY to MYR
RM0.0083513941
|1 SHY to TRY
₺0.0795240478
|1 SHY to JPY
¥0.2933745
|1 SHY to ARS
ARS$2.6828902442
|1 SHY to RUB
₽0.1571509405
|1 SHY to INR
₹0.170939542
|1 SHY to IDR
Rp32.0627817552
|1 SHY to KRW
₩2.7507966618
|1 SHY to PHP
₱0.1137901894
|1 SHY to EGP
￡E.0.0950924546
|1 SHY to BRL
R$0.010952648
|1 SHY to CAD
C$0.0026990454
|1 SHY to BDT
৳0.2389633094
|1 SHY to NGN
₦2.9951385037
|1 SHY to UAH
₴0.0815385527
|1 SHY to VES
Bs0.24056709
|1 SHY to CLP
$1.90302259
|1 SHY to PKR
Rs0.5545169216
|1 SHY to KZT
₸1.0635216791
|1 SHY to THB
฿0.0641707823
|1 SHY to TWD
NT$0.0585966668
|1 SHY to AED
د.إ0.0071778961
|1 SHY to CHF
Fr0.0015842223
|1 SHY to HKD
HK$0.0153337072
|1 SHY to MAD
.د.م0.0178371696
|1 SHY to MXN
$0.0369847453
|1 SHY to PLN
zł0.0073148042
|1 SHY to RON
лв0.0086838852
|1 SHY to SEK
kr0.019167134
|1 SHY to BGN
лв0.0033444693
|1 SHY to HUF
Ft0.6850490158
|1 SHY to CZK
Kč0.0420894616
|1 SHY to KWD
د.ك0.00059848398
|1 SHY to ILS
₪0.0066693803