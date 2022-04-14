Sideliner Coin (SIDELINER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sideliner Coin (SIDELINER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SIDELINER is a Solana-based meme token that represents individuals who have long observed the crypto market without active participation. The project seeks to offer a cultural and community-driven identity to those who have remained on the sidelines, inviting them to engage in a zero-tax, frictionless token ecosystem. With a fixed total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens and no transactional taxes, SIDELINER emphasizes simplicity, inclusiveness, and decentralization. The token has no complex utility or underlying platform but instead focuses on narrative value and organic community growth within the meme coin sector. Official Website: https://sideliner.fun/

Sideliner Coin (SIDELINER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sideliner Coin (SIDELINER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.88K Total Supply: $ 998.74M Circulating Supply: $ 998.74M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.88K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Sideliner Coin (SIDELINER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sideliner Coin (SIDELINER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SIDELINER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SIDELINER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

