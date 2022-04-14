Sifu Vision (SIFU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sifu Vision (SIFU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sifu Vision (SIFU) Information Sifu serves as the native token of Sifu Vision, a project dedicated to implementing advanced treasury management strategies, exploring alpha opportunities, and engaging in seed investing to deliver tangible value to its token holders. Sifu Vision offers a quarterly redemption option to all token holders, enhancing their flexibility to capitalize on their investment growth. Official Website: https://sifu.vision/

Sifu Vision (SIFU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sifu Vision (SIFU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00M $ 1.00M $ 1.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 72.61M $ 72.61M $ 72.61M All-Time High: $ 101.66 $ 101.66 $ 101.66 All-Time Low: $ 22.11 $ 22.11 $ 22.11 Current Price: $ 72.61 $ 72.61 $ 72.61 Learn more about Sifu Vision (SIFU) price

Sifu Vision (SIFU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sifu Vision (SIFU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SIFU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SIFU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

