Sigma bnb USD (BNBUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.998825 $ 0.998825 $ 0.998825 24H Low $ 1.001 $ 1.001 $ 1.001 24H High 24H Low $ 0.998825$ 0.998825 $ 0.998825 24H High $ 1.001$ 1.001 $ 1.001 All Time High $ 1.009$ 1.009 $ 1.009 Lowest Price $ 0.998475$ 0.998475 $ 0.998475 Price Change (1H) +0.02% Price Change (1D) -0.09% Price Change (7D) +0.06% Price Change (7D) +0.06%

Sigma bnb USD (BNBUSD) real-time price is $1. Over the past 24 hours, BNBUSD traded between a low of $ 0.998825 and a high of $ 1.001, showing active market volatility. BNBUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.009, while its all-time low price is $ 0.998475.

In terms of short-term performance, BNBUSD has changed by +0.02% over the past hour, -0.09% over 24 hours, and +0.06% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Sigma bnb USD (BNBUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.47M$ 1.47M $ 1.47M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.47M$ 1.47M $ 1.47M Circulation Supply 1.47M 1.47M 1.47M Total Supply 1,468,096.80737746 1,468,096.80737746 1,468,096.80737746

The current Market Cap of Sigma bnb USD is $ 1.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BNBUSD is 1.47M, with a total supply of 1468096.80737746. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.47M.