Sigma Music is a decentralized music platform that uses AI and blockchain to connect artists and fans in a new kind of music economy. It enables artists to launch and monetize their music independently, while fans can stream, support, and co-create music content. The platform features NFT-based music drops, AI remix tools, and a gamified experience for fans through XP and power-ups. Sigma’s infrastructure aligns incentives across creators and listeners, aiming to build the world’s largest community-powered music distribution network.
Understanding the tokenomics of Sigma Music (FAN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FAN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FAN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.