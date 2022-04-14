Sigma Music (FAN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sigma Music (FAN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sigma Music (FAN) Information Sigma Music is a decentralized music platform that uses AI and blockchain to connect artists and fans in a new kind of music economy. It enables artists to launch and monetize their music independently, while fans can stream, support, and co-create music content. The platform features NFT-based music drops, AI remix tools, and a gamified experience for fans through XP and power-ups. Sigma’s infrastructure aligns incentives across creators and listeners, aiming to build the world’s largest community-powered music distribution network. Official Website: https://sigmamusic.fm Buy FAN Now!

Sigma Music (FAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sigma Music (FAN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 32.37K $ 32.37K $ 32.37K Total Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M Circulating Supply: $ 658.34M $ 658.34M $ 658.34M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 49.16K $ 49.16K $ 49.16K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Sigma Music (FAN) price

Sigma Music (FAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sigma Music (FAN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FAN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FAN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FAN's tokenomics, explore FAN token's live price!

FAN Price Prediction Want to know where FAN might be heading? Our FAN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FAN token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!