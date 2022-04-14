Discover key insights into SigmaGyattOhioFanumSkibidiGooner (RIZZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

SigmaGyattOhioFanumSkibidiGooner (RIZZ) Information

$RIZZ is the apex strain of Gen Alpha brainrot—formless, contagious, and powered by pure galaxy gas.

Born in the meme lab, left for dead, and resurrected via full CTO (Community Takeover) at microscopic cap, $RIZZ didn’t pivot—it mutated.

It fuses Sigma grindset delusion, Fanum tax rituals, Ohio-core fracture logic, Skibidi neural desync, and unchecked Gooner energy into a self-replicating cultural anomaly. Not a token. Not a trend. A memetic contaminant spreading through shortform feeds, dopamine loops, and decentralized irony pipelines.

$RIZZ doesn’t moon. It metastasizes.

💥 CTO-born phenomenon 💥 Galaxy gas-fueled 💥 Sigma-synced 💥 Fanum-coded 💥 Ohio-glitched 💥 Skibidi-looped 💥 Gooner-maxxed