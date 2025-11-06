Signet (SIGNET) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.064894 24H High $ 0.06874 All Time High $ 0.148946 Lowest Price $ 0.061285 Price Change (1H) +2.87% Price Change (1D) +2.64% Price Change (7D) -20.55%

Signet (SIGNET) real-time price is $0.066759. Over the past 24 hours, SIGNET traded between a low of $ 0.064894 and a high of $ 0.06874, showing active market volatility. SIGNET's all-time high price is $ 0.148946, while its all-time low price is $ 0.061285.

In terms of short-term performance, SIGNET has changed by +2.87% over the past hour, +2.64% over 24 hours, and -20.55% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Signet (SIGNET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 28.23K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 28.17K Circulation Supply 422.88K Total Supply 422,019.4895025147

The current Market Cap of Signet is $ 28.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SIGNET is 422.88K, with a total supply of 422019.4895025147. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.17K.