Feature your cast on the on-chain spotlight ✨

$SIGNET token economics:

The app is dead simple. Fully on-chain. Permissionless.

Want to feature your Farcaster cast on the on-chain spotlight? You buy 100 $SIGNET, your cast takes the spotlight, and those 100 $SIGNET go straight into your wallet. That’s literally it.

More traffic → more spotlight value → more motivation to mint → higher token price → more traffic → (the loop keeps turning)