Silensio Price (SILEN)
Silensio (SILEN) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 166.65K USD. SILEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SILEN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SILEN price information.
During today, the price change of Silensio to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Silensio to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Silensio to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Silensio to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-19.34%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-29.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Silensio: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.80%
-19.34%
-8.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Silensio is a modular zk-native privacy infrastructure that redefines how privacy is implemented in Web3. Rather than offering a single use case, it provides a full privacy stack—supporting asset mixing, private payments, identity verification, encrypted messaging, and even AI reasoning with zk audit trails. Its design is fully composable, allowing developers to integrate privacy across a wide range of applications without relying on centralized tools or systems. By enabling seamless, verifiable, and trustless privacy features at the protocol level, Silensio empowers users and builders to take control of their data and interactions on-chain. Whether it's securing financial transactions, protecting user identity, or enabling private AI logic, Silensio serves as the foundation for a truly private and decentralized future in Web3.
