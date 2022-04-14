Silensio (SILEN) Tokenomics
Silensio is a modular zk-native privacy infrastructure that redefines how privacy is implemented in Web3. Rather than offering a single use case, it provides a full privacy stack—supporting asset mixing, private payments, identity verification, encrypted messaging, and even AI reasoning with zk audit trails. Its design is fully composable, allowing developers to integrate privacy across a wide range of applications without relying on centralized tools or systems. By enabling seamless, verifiable, and trustless privacy features at the protocol level, Silensio empowers users and builders to take control of their data and interactions on-chain. Whether it's securing financial transactions, protecting user identity, or enabling private AI logic, Silensio serves as the foundation for a truly private and decentralized future in Web3.
Understanding the tokenomics of Silensio (SILEN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SILEN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SILEN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
