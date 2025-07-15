What is Silent Pass (SP)

Silent Pass is a blockchain-based privacy access protocol designed for global users, offering a next-generation VPN experience that requires no accounts, trust, or centralized servers. Utilizing local wallets and on-chain smart contracts, the project enables access verification, identity confirmation, and usage record-keeping, providing users with a censorship-resistant, anonymous, and secure communication channel. Silent Pass supports a variety of access methods, catering to both lightweight Web2 users and deep-engaged Web3 participants: ● New users can download the application and enjoy a 7-day free trial. ● Wallet holders with assets valued at ≥$24.99 in $SP can unlock daily access by checking in. ● Subscription options for monthly or annual services are available through mainstream fiat channels like credit cards, facilitating easy onboarding for traditional users. ● Minting a GENESIS CIRCLE NFT grants permanent VPN access and governance rights. Silent Pass is not just an application; it is a multi-layered privacy network entry protocol that integrates on-chain identity, behavioral incentives, and governance participation, helping users transition from merely "using a VPN" to "participating in the network ecosystem."

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Silent Pass (SP) Resource Official Website

Silent Pass (SP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Silent Pass (SP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SP token's extensive tokenomics now!