silky (SILKY) Information Silky is a Sylvanian kitty-themed meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain. Embracing the playful charm of Sylvanian feline characters, Silky combines the fun of meme culture with the fast, low-cost transactions of Solana. Designed for a community of enthusiasts, Silky aims to bring a whimsical touch to the crypto world while offering potential value and utility within its ecosystem. We hope you consider this project Official Website: https://silkyonsolana.com/ Whitepaper: https://silkyonsolana.com/ Buy SILKY Now!

silky (SILKY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for silky (SILKY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 999.01M $ 999.01M $ 999.01M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.75K $ 10.75K $ 10.75K All-Time High: $ 0.00111934 $ 0.00111934 $ 0.00111934 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about silky (SILKY) price

silky (SILKY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of silky (SILKY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SILKY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SILKY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SILKY's tokenomics, explore SILKY token's live price!

