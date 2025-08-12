More About AG

Silver Logo

Silver Price (AG)

Unlisted

Silver (AG) Live Price Chart

$0.205049
$0.205049$0.205049
-3.70%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties.
USD

Price of Silver (AG) Today

Silver (AG) is currently trading at 0.204883 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AG to USD price is updated in real-time.

Silver Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.29%
Silver 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Silver (AG) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Silver to USD was $ -0.0091924133481559.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Silver to USD was $ -0.0675148901.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Silver to USD was $ -0.0712601308.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Silver to USD was $ -0.5273889715476067.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0091924133481559-4.29%
30 Days$ -0.0675148901-32.95%
60 Days$ -0.0712601308-34.78%
90 Days$ -0.5273889715476067-72.02%

Silver (AG) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Silver: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.202216
$ 0.202216$ 0.202216

$ 0.215965
$ 0.215965$ 0.215965

$ 3.62
$ 3.62$ 3.62

+0.78%

-4.29%

+0.48%

Silver (AG) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Silver (AG)

SilverSwap is the first premium DEX (Decentralized Exchange) on Sonic that offers fully novel tokenomics, including a 9-year runway, a burn-centric design, unmatchedcswap speeds, and the most effective and high-yielding liquidity provision options. SilverSwap offers best-in-class designs for UI/UX without compromising on effectivity. Through the use of Concentrated liquidity powered by Algebra, SilverSwap ensure swaps are always providing the best depths to traders.

Silver (AG) Resource

Official Website

Silver (AG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Silver (AG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AG token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Silver (AG)

Disclaimer

