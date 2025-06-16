Silver Standard Price (BARS)
The live price of Silver Standard (BARS) today is 0.03266219 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BARS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Silver Standard Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 161.66 USD
- Silver Standard price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Silver Standard to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Silver Standard to USD was $ -0.0043265088.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Silver Standard to USD was $ +0.0129910104.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Silver Standard to USD was $ +0.00925265320757868.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0043265088
|-13.24%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0129910104
|+39.77%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00925265320757868
|+39.53%
Discover the latest price analysis of Silver Standard: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.64%
-0.00%
-20.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$BARS "THE SILVER STANDARD". A deflationary memecoin celebrating Silver. Silver is the universal currency for humanity and has stood the test of time over the centuries as the safe haven asset. It’s ability to preserve purchasing power in any economic condition puts it in a unique category that government-backed currencies cannot compete with. With the World once again facing financial instability, silver’s role in the global economic landscape once again takes centre stage.
