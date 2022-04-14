Silver (AG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Silver (AG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Silver (AG) Information SilverSwap is the first premium DEX (Decentralized Exchange) on Sonic that offers fully novel tokenomics, including a 9-year runway, a burn-centric design, unmatchedcswap speeds, and the most effective and high-yielding liquidity provision options. SilverSwap offers best-in-class designs for UI/UX without compromising on effectivity. Through the use of Concentrated liquidity powered by Algebra, SilverSwap ensure swaps are always providing the best depths to traders. Official Website: https://silverswap.io/ Buy AG Now!

Silver (AG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Silver (AG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 9.79M $ 9.79M $ 9.79M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.00M $ 2.00M $ 2.00M All-Time High: $ 3.62 $ 3.62 $ 3.62 All-Time Low: $ 0.185827 $ 0.185827 $ 0.185827 Current Price: $ 0.204205 $ 0.204205 $ 0.204205 Learn more about Silver (AG) price

Silver (AG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Silver (AG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AG's tokenomics, explore AG token's live price!

