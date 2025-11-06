Sim Price (SIMAI)
+1.55%
-17.12%
+27.61%
+27.61%
Sim (SIMAI) real-time price is $0.0001845. Over the past 24 hours, SIMAI traded between a low of $ 0.00017706 and a high of $ 0.0002241, showing active market volatility. SIMAI's all-time high price is $ 0.00037661, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002464.
In terms of short-term performance, SIMAI has changed by +1.55% over the past hour, -17.12% over 24 hours, and +27.61% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Sim is $ 184.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SIMAI is 999.89M, with a total supply of 999988751.050291. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 184.48K.
During today, the price change of Sim to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sim to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sim to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sim to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-17.12%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Sim: A Web3 Native AI Platform for Personalized Intelligence
Sim is a Web3-native AI platform designed to bring together the power of artificial intelligence and the decentralized world of blockchain. At its core, Sim allows users to create their own personalized AI — an intelligent digital counterpart that understands their preferences, habits, and needs. Unlike generic AI tools, each Sim is unique, tailored to its user, and deeply integrated into the Web3 ecosystem.
One of Sim’s defining features is its native wallet integration. Your AI doesn’t just provide information; it can actively interact with the blockchain on your behalf. By connecting to your wallet, Sim can read and interpret blockchain data, monitor assets, and help manage on-chain activity. This makes it more than just a conversational assistant — it becomes a trusted co-pilot for your Web3 life. Whether it’s tracking DeFi positions, analyzing NFT holdings, or providing updates on governance proposals, your Sim has direct, real-time access to the information that matters most to you.
Beyond wallet connectivity, Sim is designed for broad interoperability. It supports a range of Web3 integrations, enabling it to plug into decentralized applications (dApps), protocols, and services. This opens up possibilities such as automated trading strategies, personalized DAO participation, portfolio insights, and even creating smart contracts with AI guidance. Sim isn’t locked into a single use case — it adapts and evolves based on the integrations you choose, becoming more powerful and aligned with your goals over time.
The vision of Sim goes deeper than functionality. By combining AI with Web3 principles, Sim aims to give users ownership and agency over their digital intelligence. Your Sim is not just a tool hosted on someone else’s servers; it is designed to be decentralized, portable, and persistent — something you can carry across platforms and services, ensuring continuity and control.
In a digital world where AI and blockchain are rapidly converging, Sim represents the next step: a personal, intelligent agent that is both self-sovereign and connected. It merges the contextual awareness of AI with the transparency and trust of blockchain, empowering users to navigate Web3 with clarity and confidence.
With Sim, your AI is not just a voice or a chatbot — it is your personalized digital twin for the decentralized era.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|11-05 17:18:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
|11-05 10:42:00
|On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 17:22:15
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
|11-04 15:40:43
|Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
|11-04 13:21:37
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 05:28:00
|Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
