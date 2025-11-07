Sim (SIMAI) Tokenomics
Sim: A Web3 Native AI Platform for Personalized Intelligence
Sim is a Web3-native AI platform designed to bring together the power of artificial intelligence and the decentralized world of blockchain. At its core, Sim allows users to create their own personalized AI — an intelligent digital counterpart that understands their preferences, habits, and needs. Unlike generic AI tools, each Sim is unique, tailored to its user, and deeply integrated into the Web3 ecosystem.
One of Sim’s defining features is its native wallet integration. Your AI doesn’t just provide information; it can actively interact with the blockchain on your behalf. By connecting to your wallet, Sim can read and interpret blockchain data, monitor assets, and help manage on-chain activity. This makes it more than just a conversational assistant — it becomes a trusted co-pilot for your Web3 life. Whether it’s tracking DeFi positions, analyzing NFT holdings, or providing updates on governance proposals, your Sim has direct, real-time access to the information that matters most to you.
Beyond wallet connectivity, Sim is designed for broad interoperability. It supports a range of Web3 integrations, enabling it to plug into decentralized applications (dApps), protocols, and services. This opens up possibilities such as automated trading strategies, personalized DAO participation, portfolio insights, and even creating smart contracts with AI guidance. Sim isn’t locked into a single use case — it adapts and evolves based on the integrations you choose, becoming more powerful and aligned with your goals over time.
The vision of Sim goes deeper than functionality. By combining AI with Web3 principles, Sim aims to give users ownership and agency over their digital intelligence. Your Sim is not just a tool hosted on someone else’s servers; it is designed to be decentralized, portable, and persistent — something you can carry across platforms and services, ensuring continuity and control.
In a digital world where AI and blockchain are rapidly converging, Sim represents the next step: a personal, intelligent agent that is both self-sovereign and connected. It merges the contextual awareness of AI with the transparency and trust of blockchain, empowering users to navigate Web3 with clarity and confidence.
With Sim, your AI is not just a voice or a chatbot — it is your personalized digital twin for the decentralized era.
Sim (SIMAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Sim (SIMAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SIMAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SIMAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
