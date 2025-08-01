What is Simon for NYC dog Mayor (SIMON)

Simon was in a public, real world race for Honorary Dog Mayor of NYC which he won! He competed against other big name memecoins like $bert and beat them out. He will now be the honorary Mayor of NYC for 2 years and we are excited to cover his story and help bring awareness to rescue animals which is he. We will donate to charities and shelters that helped with animals like Simon. We look forward to help with donating to dog shelters along w building a community around Simon.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Simon for NYC dog Mayor (SIMON) Resource Official Website

Simon for NYC dog Mayor (SIMON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Simon for NYC dog Mayor (SIMON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SIMON token's extensive tokenomics now!