Simon the Gator ($SIMON) is a community-driven ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain inspired by Matt Furie’s artistic style and themed around exposing and rejecting bad actors in the crypto space—commonly referred to as “ruggers” and “jeeters.” The project uses satire and bold visual branding to unite a community around transparency, accountability, and resilience in decentralized finance (DeFi). Simon the Gator’s ecosystem is centered on community engagement through social channels such as X and Telegram, where holders participate in discussions, campaigns, and meme-driven content that promote its core message of calling out market manipulation and fostering an authentic, self-aware crypto culture.

Understanding the tokenomics of Simon the Gator (SIMON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Simon the Gator (SIMON) How much is Simon the Gator (SIMON) worth today? The live SIMON price in USD is 0.00114368 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SIMON to USD price? $ 0.00114368 . Check out The current price of SIMON to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Simon the Gator? The market cap for SIMON is $ 697.34K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SIMON? The circulating supply of SIMON is 611.60M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SIMON? SIMON achieved an ATH price of 0.00130938 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SIMON? SIMON saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of SIMON? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SIMON is -- USD . Will SIMON go higher this year? SIMON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SIMON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

