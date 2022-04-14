Simple AI (SMPL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Simple AI (SMPL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Simple AI (SMPL) Information Simple AI is a comprehensive, AI powered ecosystem designed to dismantle the significant barriers of complexity, fragmentation, and security that hinder mainstream adoption of blockchain technology and decentralized finance in a Simple manner. The platform integrates a suite of specialized tools spanning security, development, trading, and analytics with a pioneering robotics verification protocol, all unified by a shared AI architecture and the native SMPL token. Official Website: https://www.smplai.io/ Buy SMPL Now!

Simple AI (SMPL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Simple AI (SMPL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.55M $ 2.55M $ 2.55M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.55M $ 2.55M $ 2.55M All-Time High: $ 0.051049 $ 0.051049 $ 0.051049 All-Time Low: $ 0.00277191 $ 0.00277191 $ 0.00277191 Current Price: $ 0.02551947 $ 0.02551947 $ 0.02551947 Learn more about Simple AI (SMPL) price

Simple AI (SMPL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Simple AI (SMPL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SMPL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SMPL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SMPL's tokenomics, explore SMPL token's live price!

