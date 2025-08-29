What is Simps (SIMP)

Simps a new category of decentralized social networks that integrate social media features with financial incentives and blockchain technology. It's a fusion of "social" aspects (user interaction, content sharing, etc.) with "finance" (economic systems, rewards, and tokens). Recently, platinum award winning hip hop artist Waka Flocka Flame has become part owner in the platform. Simps is empowering artists, streamers, and content creators to reach their full earning potential.

Simps (SIMP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Simps (SIMP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SIMP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Simps (SIMP) How much is Simps (SIMP) worth today? The live SIMP price in USD is 0.00122464 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SIMP to USD price? $ 0.00122464 . Check out The current price of SIMP to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Simps? The market cap for SIMP is $ 1.22M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SIMP? The circulating supply of SIMP is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SIMP? SIMP achieved an ATH price of 0.00436876 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SIMP? SIMP saw an ATL price of 0.0010671 USD . What is the trading volume of SIMP? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SIMP is -- USD . Will SIMP go higher this year? SIMP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SIMP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

